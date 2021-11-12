Youngkin’s win — or Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s defeat — has been credited to thermostatic public opinion; the predictable swing against the party that holds the White House; backlash against critical race theory, conservative grievance politics and white supremacy; former president Donald Trump’s support and Youngkin’s distance from him; moderate Democrats not exciting the base; progressive-led roadblocks to the Biden agenda; a McAuliffe debate gaffe; and White women.
But for Maryland Democrats, the results in Virginia represented painful political deja vu. Seven years ago, they watched a businessman who had never held public office defeat a high-profile member of their own political establishment. Their Republican counterparts, on the other hand, rejoiced in Youngkin’s win as evidence that Hogan’s two statewide victories weren’t an outlier based on the governor’s personal popularity but rather the start of a trend.
Though the neighboring battleground and blue states remain miles apart politically, Virginia’s election provides some crucial insights as Maryland enters the 2022 cycle, especially when it comes to Trump and the issues that motivate voters.
For starters, Youngkin demonstrated that it is possible to win in a Democratic-leaning state with Trump’s endorsement and earn robust support from the Trump-loyal GOP without going all-in on Trump or his favored issues. The Democratic playbook of tying their Republican opponent to Trump appears to lose its effectiveness when the diminished past president was neither on the ballot nor in the White House.
Youngkin unquestionably fanned the flames of the culture war. But he also spoke to broader state and local issues that voters respond to: taxes, government spending, public education, crime and safety, jobs and the economy. And he stayed away from Trump as the general election neared. A forward-looking campaign focused on issues that matter to the everyday lives of citizens will drive votes in the post-Trump era, whereas focusing still on Trump risks undercutting the message of both parties.
The temptation to make Maryland’s gubernatorial race about Trump will be difficult for Democrats to resist. Polls and electoral returns suggest that Trump is more politically toxic in Maryland than he is in Virginia. For example, a mid-October poll from Goucher College found that a “Republican like Donald Trump” falls more than 30 points behind a “moderate” or “progressive” Democrat in a hypothetical matchup. A “Republican like Larry Hogan” currently bests a “progressive” and runs a tight race with a “moderate” Democratic candidate.
The Virginia GOP’s unorthodox nominating process of a multi-location convention with ranked-choice voting was criticized but it resulted in a clearly electorally viable outcome: a business-friendly, Trump-adjacent conservative rather than a MAGA enthusiast. Maryland’s traditional primary might not produce a similar result, and a nominee who enthusiastically aligns with Trump may be enough to consign the party to defeat in the general.
The issues that Virginia voters in exit polls identified as the “most important” to them — economic ones and education — offer a somewhat mixed bag in Maryland. Youngkin beat McAuliffe among voters who identified the economy and jobs as their top issue. Hogan has already proved that focused messaging on economic issues resonates with a broad swath of voters and is a winning formula for Republican candidates.
The Democratic candidates in Maryland should heed these results. Their plans for broad, progressive investment in social programs must be balanced with the pocketbook concerns that continue to motivate voters. Democrats must also face the reality of their own success: Over the past seven legislative sessions with a Republican governor, they’ve passed progressive policy without raising taxes.
It’s unlikely that the cultural issues related to education will have the same impact in Maryland as they did in Virginia. The suburbs that were the epicenter of debates over critical race theory, for example, are more Democratic and racially diverse in Maryland, particularly in some of the most vote-rich jurisdictions. Moreover, barring another wave of the coronavirus and prolonged restrictions, the acute anger over school closures and mask mandates will almost certainly wane by the height of the general election campaign next year.
The Virginia campaign emphasis on education also grew out of a debate gaffe by McAuliffe in which he unintentionally suggested that parents should not have a role in public school curriculum decisions. Only time will tell whether a future gaffe similarly defines Maryland’s race.
Nonetheless, Youngkin’s winning coalition in Virginia is still a losing one in Maryland.
His impressive margins with suburban voters and White women drove headlines, but exit polling shows that the Republican won just 4 percent of the overall Democratic vote — the same number that Trump won among Virginia Democrats in 2020. For Republican candidates to win statewide in Maryland, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by slightly more than 2 to 1, they must earn at least a quarter of the votes cast by Democrats. Hogan won about 30 percent of the Democratic vote in his 2018 reelection bid.
And though Hogan and Youngkin won similar levels of strong support from their respective GOP bases, Hogan won two-thirds of Maryland’s unaffiliated voters in 2018 compared with Youngkin’s 54 percent among independents in Virginia.
To be sure, part of Hogan’s margins among Democrats was a result of the support from state’s large percentage of Black voters, nearly 30 percent during the 2018 election. For comparison, Youngkin won the support of about 13 percent of Black voters in Virginia — slightly but not significantly more than Trump won in 2020. Exit polling on Virginia’s Hispanic/Latino vote produced mixed results but does suggest GOP gains. Hogan earned just under half of these voters in 2018. Democrats and Republicans in Maryland would be smart to improve their outreach efforts in this growing community. The racial diversity of Hogan’s coalition continues to be the exception and not a new reality for Republican candidates.
The recent generic ballot polling and historic electoral trends all point to 2022 being a good year for Republicans. Luckily for Maryland Democrats, who boast a broad field of qualified candidates, rebuilding the coalition that carried Hogan to victory twice will be a difficult task even with the best of GOP nominees in the most advantageous of political environments. Still, Youngkin’s win is a reminder that difficult doesn’t mean impossible.