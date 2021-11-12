To be sure, part of Hogan’s margins among Democrats was a result of the support from state’s large percentage of Black voters, nearly 30 percent during the 2018 election. For comparison, Youngkin won the support of about 13 percent of Black voters in Virginia — slightly but not significantly more than Trump won in 2020. Exit polling on Virginia’s Hispanic/Latino vote produced mixed results but does suggest GOP gains. Hogan earned just under half of these voters in 2018. Democrats and Republicans in Maryland would be smart to improve their outreach efforts in this growing community. The racial diversity of Hogan’s coalition continues to be the exception and not a new reality for Republican candidates.