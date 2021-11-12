Tens of millions of D.C. dollars are allocated each year to repair the physical plant of the jail. Much more will need to be spent to address the most recent allegations. And still we will be left with a jail that is an outmoded, anti-innovative method of addressing crime and its root causes. It is in all of our interest to have a jail that addresses these critical issues, especially because the vast majority of people confined there will rejoin their communities. It is time that we take a different course. We must be bold, innovative and committed to achieving a different result than decades of past practice.