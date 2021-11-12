“Advocates” for the homeless have opposed laws protecting public order — e.g., laws against aggressive panhandling near ATMs or inside buses — and have compared bans on lying on sidewalks to Jim Crow laws, of course. But “Housing First” advocates oppose providing shelters, which they think divert resources from what should be an entitlement to housing. In 1983, “activists” mobilized hundreds of the homeless to march on City Hall chanting “Don’t be a louse! Give me a house!” The rule since 2009 is that when public housing is an entitlement, it is not conditional on mentally ill or addicted tenants accepting treatment.