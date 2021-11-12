One of us, Anthony Petty, who was previously incarcerated at Lewisburg, hung his food from the ceiling of his cell at night so it would not be eaten by rats. He also recalls how officers would put people in handcuffs and belly chains for days, so tight that they would sometimes leave permanent marks. Officers would retaliate against individuals they deemed “troublemakers” by putting them in double-cell solitary confinement with volatile individuals, or putting them in a cell on the first floor with the windows open in winter or the windows closed in the summer, with no heat or air conditioning.