If all of that weren’t enough, it remains unclear how much revenue risk the private investors would truly bear in the final contract. Public-private partnerships are notoriously complex arrangements, stretching for hundreds of pages. It appears that Transurban and its team would receive rate covenant shortfall payments from MDOT or through increased tolls, fees, escalations or other charges. It would also be compensated for external events that cause or may cause revenue drops, such as changes in the law or another pandemic.