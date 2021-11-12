It is easy to write off the big international climate negotiations that the United Nations regularly convenes, such as the one that unfolded in Glasgow, Scotland, over the past two weeks. Inside the chamber, global negotiators haggle over the tiniest of word choices in mind-numbingly dull proceedings that can seem detached from reality. (As though anyone outside the U.N. process cares if nations are “urged” or “requested” to update their emissions targets.) Outside, seemingly nothing would be enough for the protesters screaming that world leaders are betraying future generations. Experts chime in to say that the world still has time to stave off extreme warming but that the window is closing, and global commitments remain short of what they need to be.