Mr. Xi appears likely to succeed. A Xi-dominated Chinese future presents multiple perils, both to his own people and to the rest of the world. To take the former first: Mr. Xi’s government continues its slow, steady crushing of China’s Muslim Uyghurs, roughly 12 million of country’s total 1.4 billion population. He has snuffed out the democracy movement in Hong Kong. He has arbitrarily reined in businesses under the heading of an ostensibly egalitarian “common prosperity” policy, which has also provided the rationale for a return of neo-Maoist “voluntary” work programs. And he continues to subject the entire Chinese population to systematic, high-tech political surveillance. As for the international sphere, Mr. Xi is raising pressure — including military pressure — on Taiwan, the democratic island whose seizure by China could trigger geopolitical crisis throughout East Asia, possibly drawing in the United States. While expanding China’s nuclear arsenal, he continues to resist a full accounting of the coronavirus pandemic’s origins.
This is the reality as President Biden prepares for his virtual summit with Mr. Xi on Monday: Not since the mid-20th century has the globe faced a rising major power headed by a strongman of Mr. Xi’s ruthlessness and ambition. Possibly, he has miscalculated and will be weakened by his own mishandling of domestic issues such as China’s massively indebted real estate sector. For now, though, he is astutely leavening intimidation with co-optation, as when he suggests China’s participation in an Asia-Pacific trade pact unwisely abandoned by the United States or joins the Biden administration in lofty carbon emission-reduction goals. Certainly, he looks forward to hosting the world’s athletes — and distracting its attention from his repressive rule — during the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. The United States government and private sector are decoupling from Mr. Xi’s regime, though there are limits, given mutual economic interest, to how far Mr. Biden can push that process. No limits, however, should be accepted on telling the truth — contemporary and historical — about China, no matter how aggressively Mr. Xi attempts to conceal it.