This is the reality as President Biden prepares for his virtual summit with Mr. Xi on Monday: Not since the mid-20th century has the globe faced a rising major power headed by a strongman of Mr. Xi’s ruthlessness and ambition. Possibly, he has miscalculated and will be weakened by his own mishandling of domestic issues such as China’s massively indebted real estate sector. For now, though, he is astutely leavening intimidation with co-optation, as when he suggests China’s participation in an Asia-Pacific trade pact unwisely abandoned by the United States or joins the Biden administration in lofty carbon emission-reduction goals. Certainly, he looks forward to hosting the world’s athletes — and distracting its attention from his repressive rule — during the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. The United States government and private sector are decoupling from Mr. Xi’s regime, though there are limits, given mutual economic interest, to how far Mr. Biden can push that process. No limits, however, should be accepted on telling the truth — contemporary and historical — about China, no matter how aggressively Mr. Xi attempts to conceal it.