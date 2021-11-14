Other polls confirm this data. Consider a recent Ipsos poll conducted for Axios on how schools handled covid-19. Education Week explains: “Seventy-five percent of parents and 71 percent of respondents overall said local schools were doing a very good or somewhat good job.” Chris Jackson, the senior vice president of Ipsos, is blunt about the difference between media hype and reality, telling Education Week, “If you just watched coverage of those elections, you sort of got the picture that there’s this popular revolt of parents just totally fed up with what’s going on.” He added: “The data suggests that’s not true at all — that in fact, most parents are actually pretty positive about how schools have handled the pandemic.”