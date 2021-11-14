In addressing concerns about the economy, too, both bills make sense. The president has limited powers for fighting inflation. But as Biden’s National Economic Council director Brian Deese pointed out on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, the infrastructure bill will do more to “help get goods moving more cheaply and freely through the American economy than anything in half a century.” And the expanded child tax credit and other programs in Build Back Better will cushion Americans’ wallets and reduce costs for child care, housing and so on — a valuable lifeline. Some have argued, as Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) did on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, that Build Back Better will only feed inflation. But most serious economists disagree.