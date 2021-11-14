Whenever the court rules, I think the chief justice will be in the majority. Many conservatives wrongly believe John G. Roberts Jr. to be some sort of replacement for the Sandra Day O’Connor, David Souter or Anthony M. Kennedy triumvirate that drafted Casey — judicial “moderates” who were nominated as conservatives, but who were mostly untethered to originalism. This fear about the chief justice is rooted in the Obamacare decision, in which Roberts sided with four liberals to uphold the law as constitutional based on the government’s power to tax. That remains a moment of judicial restraint of the sort conservatives should applaud: When a statute can be, it ought to be upheld. This deference to elected officials earned Roberts a lot of criticism from the right. Absurd and blind to the chief’s vast body of work, the critiques bounce off him but do not help the court’s reputation.