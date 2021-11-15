Ingrained in police training is that every traffic stop has the potential to wind up becoming an ambush, and so police have been trained to be hyper-vigilant. But, as the Times reported, an officer’s chances of being killed at any vehicle stop are less than 1 in 3.6 million. Of the roughly 280 officers killed since late 2016, about 60 died after pulling over motorists; 10 officers were killed this year in traffic interactions. Those deaths must not be minimized, and the dangers police face are very real. But hidebound training primes police to approach stopped cars with a confrontational stance and a readiness to draw their guns. “The fear is excessive,” one expert told the Times. “The more fear officers feel, the more aggressive they become.”