Over the past five years, more than 400 drivers or passengers who were not wielding a gun or a knife or under pursuit for a violent crime were killed by police during traffic stops. That is a rate of more than one a week. The Times characterized the deaths as “avoidable,” and its powerful examination laid bare patterns in police conduct that led to the fatal outcomes. Detailed in the report were how officers made tactical mistakes that placed themselves in positions of danger — including standing in front of fleeing vehicles or reaching inside car windows or hanging onto car doors — and then used lethal force to defend against the danger they helped create.
Ingrained in police training is that every traffic stop has the potential to wind up becoming an ambush, and so police have been trained to be hyper-vigilant. But, as the Times reported, an officer’s chances of being killed at any vehicle stop are less than 1 in 3.6 million. Of the roughly 280 officers killed since late 2016, about 60 died after pulling over motorists; 10 officers were killed this year in traffic interactions. Those deaths must not be minimized, and the dangers police face are very real. But hidebound training primes police to approach stopped cars with a confrontational stance and a readiness to draw their guns. “The fear is excessive,” one expert told the Times. “The more fear officers feel, the more aggressive they become.”
Few of the officers involved in the shootings were convicted or even faced prosecution because of a legal standard that generally considers shootings to be justifiable when officers say they feared for their lives. What is scrutinized are the final moments when officers fire their gun, and what gets ignored are the earlier choices by police that might have made the shooting avoidable. That local governments were forced to pay $125 million to resolve about 40 wrongful-death lawsuits and other claims buttresses the argument that there were other actions that officers could have — and should have — taken.
It is time to ask some questions and reevaluate traffic stops. When are they needed? Do they advance public safety or are they simply a way for cash-strapped localities to raise needed revenue? Are there alternatives to traffic enforcement that don’t involve stops by armed police officers? Surely there must be a way to better train officers so that lives are not needlessly lost because of a broken taillight.