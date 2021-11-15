Following the July 11 uprising, Havana sought to appease the increasingly restive public through minor reforms, such as greater latitude for small private businesses and tweaks to the legal provisions that allowed it to hold dissenters without charges. At its heart, though, the one-party state remained intact: The planning for Monday showed most Cubans were not deceived. Certainly a confident government, based securely in the support of its people, would not have behaved as the Cuban regime did this week. Yoani Sánchez, a dissident journalist, put it well on her morning podcast: “Fear has switched sides” in Cuba, she said. Before July 11, the people feared the government. Since that date, the government has feared the people. And Nov. 15 will be remembered as a date that confirmed its fear is great indeed.