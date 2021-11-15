Raymond’s arsenal is portrayed in the mural that takes up a wall a few dozen yards from his office. It may the closest thing an outsider can find to an order of battle for the highly secretive Space Force. It portrays airplane-borne lasers firing at satellites and the flags of Russian and Chinese potential adversaries. It also shows a variety of U.S. military satellites, including a once highly classified craft that’s part of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program, which scouts the reaches of space where other nations’ strategic satellites are positioned — perhaps with disguised capabilities.