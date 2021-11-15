This should have been a clue for Democrats to try to bind these new, rented Democratic voters more tightly to their party. That would have meant following the agendas of Democratic governors in swing states, which were primarily incremental in their shifts leftward. Instead, Democrats, with President Biden in the lead, are debating how far and how quickly to push America in their direction. This is simply not what independents voted for last November. Their misgivings have been intensified by the rising inflation that the administration has consistently and spectacularly been wrong about. It should not surprise anyone that voters who see their priorities ignored will support a party that seems to be listening to them.