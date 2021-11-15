There is ample reason, however, for caution. The world shouldn’t want to embark on an information arms race; fighting fire with fire in this case means fighting falsehoods with falsehoods — and ensuring an Internet whose users can trust even less of what they read. Democracies risk their credibility in fighting for free and fair elections at home when they undermine those very features in contests abroad. Democracies also risk their credibility as they ask social media sites to root out influence operations by adversaries. There very well may be rules that would guard against these harms without ceding all digital territory to the most ruthless, but drawing these lines brightly isn’t easy.