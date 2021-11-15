Republicans are also forced to pretend that last year’s election was somehow “stolen” by Biden and the Democrats, knowing this is not true. Party stalwarts who consider themselves mainstream see indulging this paranoid fantasy of widespread voter fraud as nothing more than a tactical necessity. But fast-forward to next year’s midterm election season: What do they think true-believer, Trump-endorsed, loony-bin candidates will claim when they lose close primary races against mainstream incumbents? How can it possibly be a good idea for elected officials to encourage their party’s base to distrust all elections?