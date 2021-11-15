We know that the more that people feel comfortable getting out into the economy — going to movies rather than buying a television at home, working in the workplace — the more we can return a sense of normalcy to our economy. Getting [covid-19] shots out for 5-to-11-year-olds is going to provide a lot of comfort to American families. We’re making a lot of progress on that front. Getting more workplaces covid-free is going to make more Americans comfortable getting back into the labor market as well.