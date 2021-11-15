If the law is not applied equally to all citizens, how can we expect stability? The Pakistani state signed many agreements with the TTP in the past, but there were no positive results. This is the seventh time that the Pakistani state is trying to make a such a deal. Pakistani authorities also made several deals with the TLP. Both groups have different backgrounds, but the TTP extended its full support to the TLP in April. Whenever the TTP or TLP broke agreements, they were declared Indian agents by government ministers. Now, these same ministers are coming up with arguments to justify deals with those who were labeled Indian agents in the recent past. Who lied then? There is no open debate. Khan is treating parliament as a rubber stamp. He is playing with the morale of the security forces. A nuclear state is looking helpless in the face of some groups, but showing its muscle to nonviolent politicians such as Wazir.