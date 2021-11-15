Right-wing news media is full of segments about “Bidenflation,” suggesting Biden is personally responsible for spiking gas, grocery and car prices. On the Sunday shows, Republican politicians such as Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.) declared, “I would have never believed that Joe Biden in just 10 months in the presidency could bring us to a 30-year high of inflation.” (It would be quite reasonable to “have never believed” that, because this is not something that a president can unilaterally do.)