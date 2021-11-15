The media avoid pressing Republicans on matters of substance, so the expectation that they take legislating seriously dwindles. Instead, coverage of Republicans focuses almost exclusively on their latest cultural meme. The media wind up spreading concocted issues designed to anger, distract and, frankly, mislead the public about the condition of the country. We get far more coverage of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s inane attack on Big Bird and Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s riff on masculinity (as if either topic had to do with their jobs as U.S. senators) than we do on the benefits their constituents would derive from Biden’s agenda, which they oppose. Do these senators ever get queried about their own policy ideas for reducing inflation, reducing inequality or enhancing competition?