When he was younger he watched Doc McStuffins all the time, and he has described it as “formative” to anyone who will listen. He played Operation frequently as a boy, and the nose would light up almost never. That two people are now dead as a result of his actions is tragic, but the real tragedy would be if people were discouraged from showing up to operating theaters with scalpels and full hearts and a can-do attitude and zero medical degrees. He was merely trying to be a doctor, which is something you can do simply by showing up with equipment you brought from home. And sometimes doctors kill people, too, so in that sense he was already living his dream!