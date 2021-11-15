But the sentiment is misguided. There’s much more reason to suspect the pandemic is not done yet.
Even after the recent decline in cases, Americans are dying from covid-19 at the pace of 440,000 a year. Deaths from the opioid epidemic, by contrast, reached almost 70,000 last year. Covid-19 is still here and spreading fast.
The principal reason that we are likely not done with the pandemic is that our vaccination rates are just too low. Europe bears this out. In Russia, where a third of adults are vaccinated, cases are at an all time high. Many counties in the United States have similar vaccination rates and, even with higher levels of prior infection, can expect more cases around the corner. Even countries that more closely approximate San Francisco’s vaccination rate of 77 percent, such as Denmark or the Netherlands are seeing rising cases. Cases in California have also started to rise, tripling in the last few weeks.
With previous incarnations of covid-19, more than 70 percent of the population vaccinated along with immunity from prior infections, would likely have been enough to keep new cases at a trickle. Not so with delta. The highly infectious variant doesn’t need much help finding the tens of millions of Americans who are unprotected.
And as long as there are parts of the globe with low vaccination rates, we will continue to have ideal breeding grounds for new variants. India, South Africa and Brazil were among the first places where new variants of concern were spotted. And Africa and low- and middle-income countries in South Asia and South America continue to have lots of room for spread and therefore, more contagious variants are able to develop.
So if the evidence doesn’t suggest the pandemic is ending just yet, what is driving that narrative?
For one, the psychology of the pandemic is similar to other hard-to-predict things, such as the stock market. When cases start to climb, it feels like they might just go up forever. People become worried. The news stories are mostly bad. People begin pointing fingers. Likewise, when cases drop, the sense of relief is palpable and the sense of optimism rises that maybe the nightmarish roller coaster is over.
It’s also easy to believe that we have reached at least an equilibrium — a place where we might as well declare the pandemic over because it’s time to get back to normal life. As attractive as that may sound, particularly if you’re 25 and had to put your life on hold for a year or more, it doesn’t end the pandemic for everyone else. There are far too many cases, and in certain populations, there are far too many deaths.
What defines a pandemic is the presence of a continued unpredictable rise in cases — in other words, waves we can’t see coming. Rather than predict whether we will or won’t see more waves, we would be better off using the myriad tools to help us keep ourselves and others safe and return to normal activities.
Masks, vaccines, booster shots, rapid tests, high quality portable filtration — none of these things work perfectly. New anti-viral drugs from Merck and Pfizer are also promising but won’t work perfectly, either. But taken together, these tools go a long way toward allowing life to go on — even while the pandemic still rages.
Even with an unpredictable pandemic, many things — air travel, school, outdoor events and dining — can be made very safe for most people with a combination of these tools. Other activities such as indoor gatherings will carry some risk until cases fall significantly, but even they can be made safer with proper precautions. Certainly, going to places where we know everyone is vaccinated will be safer than places where we’re left to wonder. Employer vaccine requirements, among large employers and health systems, are helping.
As of this month, the country is taking more steps toward normalcy. The borders are now open to vaccinated international travelers. Movie season and holiday gatherings are coming. Whether each of us takes the necessary precautions to keep our country safe remains to be seen.