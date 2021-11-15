A lot of preparatory work has already been done by the Covid Commission Planning Group, a panel working with a wide range of experts, and ought to be utilized. A commission must deliver a road map for responding to the next pandemic, examining preparedness at all levels with an eye toward greater resilience and effectiveness. It should highlight the need for a disease early-warning system, including nationwide genomic viral surveillance. Next time, the American people ought to expect clarity and expertise from their leaders — and that means no more hawking useless drugs, no more garbage bags for gowns in hospital emergency rooms and, above all, no more deceptions. A national commission will make sure the lessons of history are not forgotten but written into action plans for the future.