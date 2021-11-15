Similar proposals were made last year but went nowhere, in part because of Republican fears that such a panel would blame President Donald Trump. But the political calculation has shifted. Mr. Trump is no longer in the White House. Some Republicans, as well as Democrats, are eager to get to the bottom of the virus origins. Democrats also want to improve public health and governance. The new legislation is sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). It hopefully will pick up more support soon.
Their bill would create a 10-member commission, five from each party, with powers to hold hearings and issue subpoenas, as well as handle intelligence information. It would report within 20 months. The legislation envisions a broad agenda. One vital area of inquiry is public health systems, which were overwhelmed during the pandemic. The commission would examine the “structure, coordination [and] management” of all levels of government, scrutinizing performance in a host of areas: preparedness of the United States before the pandemic; messaging to the public; acquiring and distributing personal protective equipment and medical supplies; working with the World Health Organization; developing, testing, manufacturing and distributing vaccines and other therapies; and the problems of stigma and discrimination.
Another part of the probe would focus on the virus origins. “The investigation,” the bill says, “shall fully and without prejudice explore the likely origins of covid-19 … including natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or another lab conducting similar research.” The recent U.S. intelligence community report on the virus origins was inconclusive. A commission with time and resources could get closer to the truth, although unfettered cooperation by China is essential, and so far has not been forthcoming.
A lot of preparatory work has already been done by the Covid Commission Planning Group, a panel working with a wide range of experts, and ought to be utilized. A commission must deliver a road map for responding to the next pandemic, examining preparedness at all levels with an eye toward greater resilience and effectiveness. It should highlight the need for a disease early-warning system, including nationwide genomic viral surveillance. Next time, the American people ought to expect clarity and expertise from their leaders — and that means no more hawking useless drugs, no more garbage bags for gowns in hospital emergency rooms and, above all, no more deceptions. A national commission will make sure the lessons of history are not forgotten but written into action plans for the future.