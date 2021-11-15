Consolidation also affects editors. “I was at Viking when it was taken over by Penguin. They fired dozens of editors — including mine. I was at Harper & Row in 1989 after it was acquired by News Corporation and then became HarperCollins. They fired my editor,” a member wrote to me. “Your editor is the one person who has invested in you and when s/he is gone you are set professionally adrift. Your work is not promoted, which means your sales figures drop, which means that the next house views you as a poor earner, which means your advance is smaller. These shifts cause permanent damage to a career.”