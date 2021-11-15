There is simply no serious person anywhere who thinks Bannon has the legal right to thumb his nose at this subpoena, or that his claim of executive privilege is anything but preposterous. He was a private citizen at the time of the events in question; he left the White House over three years before. Furthermore, executive privilege belongs to the office of the presidency, which gives the current president the right to assert it; former presidents don’t get to use it to hide their misdeeds and those of their cronies as long as they live.