At last, CareFirst will finally pay some of its due to D.C. residents — agreeing to pay $95 million to create a fund to address health disparities — and that, in large measure, is because of D.C. Appleseed, the small nonprofit that first took on CareFirst and never gave up. Its litigation hinged on the company’s obligation as a nonprofit to commit the maximum feasible amount of its surplus to addressing community health needs. In its 2004 report, D.C. Appleseed determined the company should be spending $50 million to $100 million to fulfill its charitable mission but in reality was spending only $1 million. CareFirst fought the lawsuit, arguing it had no excess surplus but only the reserves needed to protect the interests of its policyholders in the event of possible catastrophes that could cause a surge in claims.