Now, the task of redrawing Virginia’s 100 House districts flows to the Virginia Supreme Court.
The justices will oversee remapping the districts to reflect changes of Virginia’s population since 2011 in which some existing districts have grown significantly over the equalized target population of 86,314 while others have slid drastically beneath it. The U.S. Constitution requires that population be equally apportioned among districts within each state to ensure that each person’s vote carries proportionately the same weight.
New House of Delegates lines are likely to be finished sometime early next year. It is quite possible that a federal court, acting on a citizen lawsuit, will order Virginia to hold new elections as soon as possible under the new lines to protect the one-person, one-vote principle.
A ruling in the federal lawsuit, brought by Richmond lawyer and onetime Democratic Party of Virginia chairman Paul Goldman, could mark the second time in 40 years that the courts have admonished Virginia for electing delegates under outdated boundaries.
In 1981, a federal court struck down new district lines just before that year’s House of Delegates elections. In its ruling, the court limited the terms of delegates elected in 1981 to just one year rather than the normal two, and compelled new elections in 1982 under new, court-approved lines. Those terms were also for just one year, until the regular House elections of 1983 for biennial terms were held.
Now Virginia might repeat the process of three state House of Delegates elections in three consecutive years.
Reapportionment is supposed to take place in the year following each decennial census. The coronavirus derailed the 2020 census, delaying until this summer the release of the data that states use to parcel out new districts. That data release came after Virginia normally finishes its state legislative redistricting work.
For more than a century, reapportionment was an exercise in raw partisan power by the party in control of the General Assembly. Democrats dominated it in the 20th century; Republicans took charge in 2001 and 2011. The results usually optimized the districts for the ruling party, sometimes resulting in bizarre contortions to protect incumbents.
The push for a less politicized method of drawing district lines had gained steam for the past 20 years, and in 2019 the General Assembly began the two-year process of amending the Virginia Constitution to set up a nonpartisan redistricting panel. Voters ratified it in the 2020 general election, and it was formed earlier this year.
Hampered by belated data that made it impossible to draw lines in time for this year’s races and by persistent partisan bickering, the panel gave up without a consensus.
The uncertainty creates operational and political headaches for new Republican Speaker-designate Todd Gilbert and his narrow GOP majority, and for Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin if the court requires new House elections in 2022.
First, there’s the added pressure to enact as much of his agenda as fast as possible. Aside from his promised education and public safety reforms, he staked his election largely on cutting state taxes, which is a lengthy and time-consuming process requiring concurrence between tax- and budget-writing committees in the GOP-led House and the Democratic-ruled Senate.
Second, there is the rare and confusing prospect of two House races (federal and state) on the same ballot for an electorate already fatigued from back-to-back record-breaking presidential and gubernatorial election turnouts. Many voters will find themselves in new congressional and delegate districts choosing between names foreign to them.
And, finally, even donors may be exhausted, particularly after a race in which House candidates themselves raised nearly $75 million by the third week in October, 18 of whom had raised $1 million or more, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Faced with a critical midterm showdown over which party will control Congress for the final two years of President Biden’s presidential term, the usual deep pockets will feel the strain when also asked to underwrite state legislative elections for the second of three consecutive years.
With a narrow GOP House of Delegates majority holding Youngkin’s agenda in the balance, new elections next year would have major consequences for the political parties and public policy in Virginia.
Get ready. Very soon, Virginia could have yet another exhausting political season.