And, finally, even donors may be exhausted, particularly after a race in which House candidates themselves raised nearly $75 million by the third week in October, 18 of whom had raised $1 million or more, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Faced with a critical midterm showdown over which party will control Congress for the final two years of President Biden’s presidential term, the usual deep pockets will feel the strain when also asked to underwrite state legislative elections for the second of three consecutive years.