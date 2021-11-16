Biden had stressed this issue of crisis prevention in the run-up to Monday’s conversation. In remarks in Glasgow, Scotland early this month, he quoted his father’s admonition that “the only conflict worse than the one that’s intended is one that’s unintended.” His aides told reporters before the meeting that Biden hoped to find “common-sense guardrails” and new ways to avoid misunderstandings.
During the lengthy meeting, Biden explained U.S. concerns about China’s rapid buildup of nuclear weapons. China’s nuclear arsenal is still far smaller than that of the United States or Russia, but it’s catching up fast and a recent Pentagon report predicted the country could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.
Xi said in response to Biden’s expression of concern that he would support further discussions about strategic stability and empower his subordinates to take the next steps. His nominee could be Gen. Xu Qiliang, the senior vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, the senior U.S. official said.
The agenda for future discussions might include recent destabilizing trends in cybersecurity and nuclear weapons, and the need for reliable protocols for crisis communications, according to the senior official. A formal arms-control dialogue, like the long-standing one between Russia and the United States, isn’t a realistic goal, U.S. officials say. That’s because Beijing wouldn’t accept limits on its nuclear arsenal unless it was closer to parity with Washington and Moscow.
Xi may just be playing Biden, his aides concede. And the focus on strategic stability issues may serve to distract Washington from dealing with China’s severe human rights abuses. Xi’s opening may simply be a way of drawing the Biden team into a round of dead-end discussions, as has often happened with Beijing in the past.
Still, Xi’s positive response encouraged Biden’s aides, who recalled that when the two men met at Sunnylands, Calif., in 2013, while Biden was vice president, the Chinese leader had raised the possibility of new measures for crisis prevention between the two countries. Little came of that opening.
The United States has repeatedly tried to engage China in crisis management plans in the past, including a 1998 agreement on maritime safety; a 2007 agreement to establish a hotline; and a 2014 agreement on mutual notification of military movements and exercises. But China has been reluctant to use these military-to-military channels, perhaps because the ruling Communist Party didn’t want to cede power to military leaders.
Xi may be more interested in encouraging talks about strategic stability now because, like Biden, he wants to concentrate on domestic issues. He may also be concerned about the growing power of the Chinese military at time of surging nationalist fervor, several officials speculated.
The Biden administration recognized in seeking the summit that the only connection that matters in the Sino-American relationship is with Xi himself. The Communist Party’s Central Committee passed a resolution at this month’s plenum meeting that, in effect, granted Xi the same status as China’s foundational leaders, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. And with 2018 amendments to the Chinese constitution removing presidential term limits, Xi is now effectively president for life.
Xi’s absolute authority means that he is the essential intermediary for meaningful discussions, rather than a Chinese general or diplomat. U.S. officials are usually more comfortable with a broader and deeper engagement, but in pressing for the summit with Xi, Biden and his advisers accepted the reality of Xi’s unique power.
Since President Richard Nixon’s opening to China in 1972, U.S. policy has been shaped by a unstated conviction that engagement with western capitalism would inevitably change China. As the oft-quoted dictum put it: Free markets will make free Chinese men and women.
That idealism has now all but vanished. As a senior administration official put it before the summit, the Biden administration isn’t seeking to change China; instead, it simply wants to protect the interests of the United States and its allies.
Biden’s version of foreign policy realism has a predictably homespun, sentimental side — with the invocation of his father’s warning about unintended conflicts. But Monday night’s discussion touched the bedrock of what matters most in the U.S.-China relationship, and it was at least a beginning of something that could reduce the risk of a global catastrophe.