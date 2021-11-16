And yet developments in the country immediately to our north suggest that the norm is indeed weakening.
Last spring, on March 17, Canada passed a law establishing an expert panel to study the extension of euthanasia — the intentional administration of a lethal dose of medication, by a physician — to people who seek it solely to relieve what they say is intolerable suffering due to mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
The 12-person panel, whose members were officially named in August, has until next March to recommend “protocols, guidance and safeguards to apply to [patients’] requests for medical assistance in dying," which will begin in March 2023 (barring the theoretical but unlikely possibility Parliament reconsiders).
The panel’s task, according to the law, is to ensure that “practitioners are equipped to assess these requests in a safe and compassionate way based on rigorous clinical standards and safeguards that are applied consistently across the country.”
Less than a decade ago the Canadian Parliament passed a law establishing a “federal framework for suicide prevention,” on the grounds that suicide caused by mental illness was a major public health issue — preventing it was "everyone’s responsibility.” Now it has reframed suicide as at least potentially a manifestation of individual autonomy, which doctors might not only respect but facilitate.
This may seem obviously unreasonable. How can people who are, by definition, psychologically impaired, exercise “choice” in such matters? Is it wise, or ethical, for society to empower them to request that their physicians switch from healers to killers?
Nevertheless, euthanasia for psychiatric reasons, which is already carried out, lawfully, dozens of times per year in Belgium and the Netherlands, is gaining traction. And now Canada is on course to become the largest country to allow it — as well as the first English-speaking one, with a culturally permeable U.S. border.
The slope that begins with the well-intentioned — and popular — notion of sparing terminally ill patients with cancer or similar conditions from end-of-life pain and suffering has proved slippery indeed.
In Canada, as in the Low Countries, the accelerants were aggressive conceptions of individual rights and equality. In 2019, a Quebec court ruled Canada’s 2016 legalization of euthanasia for the terminally ill unconstitutional because it discriminatorily excluded people who were incurably, but not terminally, ill. The March 2021 law was a response to this ruling.
A left-right coalition made up of Canada’s Conservative, Green and socialist New Democratic parties balked at adding eligibility for psychiatric cases, but a majority composed of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and the Parti Québécois prevailed.
They did so in the face of concerns from advocates of people with disabilities who fear the new law implicitly devalues their lives. Some mental health professionals warned about the subjectivity of determining whether suffering is intolerable or mental illness untreatable. The government’s instructions to the expert panel acknowledged these issues, and the risk of “undermining public policy and initiatives aimed at reducing suicide” — but reminded it “not to debate whether or not persons with a mental illness as their sole underlying medical condition should be eligible" for euthanasia.
For now, the government seems confident that experts can indeed devise a safe, rigorous and consistent system for deciding which patients live and which ones die, as the statute ordains.
Canada should take a closer look at errors and alleged abuse in psychiatric euthanasia across the Atlantic. In 2010, Belgian doctors euthanized a 38-year-old woman who had multiple mental health issues — including untreated heroin addiction — based on a diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome.
There’s no way to know what Canadians will say if their new law takes full effect and results in the unjustifiable death of a suffering person.
We do know that such a catastrophic, irreversible mistake is inevitable, because doctors are only human, even in countries that make it legal for them to play God.