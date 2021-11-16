China’s domestic repression has relied upon systematic, centralized tracking enabled by remarkable technical capability. So the international repression it promotes and facilitates has taken the same tack. Most obvious are the “safe city” partnerships between its favored businesses and countries to furnish their governments with surveillance cameras, biometric registries and more. Russia, in contrast, has relied chiefly on regulatory regimes that encourage self-censorship — though recently it has been bolstering its ability to enforce broader clampdowns. There are echoes of matching aggression in Central Asia. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have been known to black out key platforms and news sites entirely to counter criticism; Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have adopted more subtle approaches, including demands that foreign tech companies set up domestic offices, store data on their soil or identify users.