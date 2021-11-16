The former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan came relatively late to the Internet, and their geopolitical power-player neighbors have ushered them in with an authoritarian playbook. Beijing and Moscow both preach the concept of cyber-sovereignty, in which governments exert extreme control over their online infrastructure. Facilitating these restrictions — especially in countries that pretend their citizens have some measure of self-determination — requires tools for censorship and surveillance as well as laws with which to justify them. Those laws are also helpful in forcing foreign social media sites and other companies to comply with dissent-stifling dictates.
China’s domestic repression has relied upon systematic, centralized tracking enabled by remarkable technical capability. So the international repression it promotes and facilitates has taken the same tack. Most obvious are the “safe city” partnerships between its favored businesses and countries to furnish their governments with surveillance cameras, biometric registries and more. Russia, in contrast, has relied chiefly on regulatory regimes that encourage self-censorship — though recently it has been bolstering its ability to enforce broader clampdowns. There are echoes of matching aggression in Central Asia. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have been known to black out key platforms and news sites entirely to counter criticism; Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have adopted more subtle approaches, including demands that foreign tech companies set up domestic offices, store data on their soil or identify users.
Yet there is still some hope for a freer future in the region. Uzbekistan, for instance, attempted to ban Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others this month for not complying with data localization strictures. But the government retreated after public outcry, and acknowledged that its regulators’ actions were “ill thought out.” A rule in Kazakhstan requiring tech companies to hire employees in-country is meeting similar pushback. Multiple Central Asian countries are experimenting with data protection legislation that mirrors European efforts to safeguard individuals’ sensitive information.
Democracies should be working as hard as autocracies to steer countries with nascent Internets to their ways of doing business. Central Asia might, by virtue of geography and history, be especially hostile territory for this endeavor. But the United States and its allies should nonetheless embrace and prioritize a policy of vigorous digital diplomacy, instead of sitting back as China and Russia attempt to export repression.