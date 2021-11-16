The usual complaint is that nuclear power is costly. But keeping an existing plant online is a lot cheaper than building a new one. It would be even more so with a few upgrades. Siting a desalination plant next to Diablo Canyon could produce loads of fresh water in the parched state at half the cost of other California desalination plants, helping to address a critical water shortage. Some of the plant’s electricity could also go into manufacturing hydrogen, a fuel that transportation and industrial sectors will need to transition completely off carbon. Allowing multiple uses would mean the plant could deliver lots of electricity to an increasingly renewable-heavy grid when needed — such as when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing — but produce other valuable products when renewables can take more of the load.