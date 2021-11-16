Today, the right is turning its attention back to school boards, and the consequences for progressives and students across the country could be dire. While most school board races are officially nonpartisan, most candidates nevertheless identify with a particular political ideology — and securing wins down-ballot can improve a movement’s prospects up-ballot. By mobilizing conservative candidates to run for school elections — and encouraging their base to disrupt public meetings — Republicans are building a strong organizational structure to help them fight culture wars on the ground and seize power from the bottom up.