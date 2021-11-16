Make no mistake, as “we go” here in Virginia over the next three months, so the nation will follow. So pay close attention to the 2021 gubernatorial and state delegate races here. It’s all going to happen right here. Virginia is no longer ruby red, for sure, but neither is she dark blue. Barack Obama proved that theory correct in both 2008 and 2012. Independent and swing voters in vote-rich Northern Virginia always make the difference in close election contests. This year will be no different. If the culture wars win, Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin wins and the Republicans are likely headed to a big 2022 victory in the U.S. House and maybe even the U.S. Senate. Trump is hugely unpopular in the state and in Northern Virginia in particular, but the “culture wars” have seemed to awaken a sleeping bear and might be the very thing Republicans in this state need to get a win in their column for the first time in more than a decade. Only time will tell.