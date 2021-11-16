At that signing ceremony, Biden basked in the bipartisan glow and said “the bill I’m about to sign into law is proof that despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results.” But Biden could have held that ceremony months earlier when he still enjoyed majority support — if he had not given his blessing to progressives to take the infrastructure bill hostage as leverage to pass a separate, Democrats-only multitrillion-dollar social spending monstrosity. Indeed, he could have had multiple ceremonies by now — to sign bipartisan police reform legislation into law, and bipartisan China legislation the Senate passed in June, but which has languished in the Democratic-controlled House.