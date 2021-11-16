The White House hopes to rally the public by passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. But the passage of the infrastructure bill didn’t stop the slide in Biden’s support, and the Build Back Better Act probably won’t either. Recall the wipeout Democrats suffered in 2010 despite the Affordable Care Act and that Republicans suffered in 2018 despite the Trump tax cut. The country at large doesn’t care as much about these big bills as Washington insiders do. Indeed, while voters in the Post-ABC News poll support both the infrastructure and social spending bills, 59 percent also say Biden is expanding government too much.