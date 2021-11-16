The survey also found that people appeared to view inflation in moral terms, accusing corporations of greediness, or blaming governments for borrowing or spending too much money. And if they received salary increases that kept them on track with inflation? They still felt ripped off. Why? People think of pay boosts as a deserved reward for a job well done, not simply compensation for price increases. Few internalize the economic arguments for raises — that they can (but don’t always) decrease inequality and make it easier to pay off debt held at fixed interest rates.