And if the mystery of Musk is what keeps those with money betting on him, his magnetism is what keeps his true believers believing. Maybe the general of this army of fanboys acts like a random Internet troll because his troops are cut from that cloth. Billionaires don’t make boorish mockery of lesser-known lawmakers, but Redditors and 4channers do. By acting as if he’s just like them, Musk encourages his flock to think they can be just like him — which further nurtures their devotion. So, of course, does tricking them into imagining his financial future depends on their votes transmitted via Twitter.