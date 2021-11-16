If it wasn’t money that made Epstein’s web so sticky, and if it wasn’t brilliance, what are we left with? Sex? A principal witness against Epstein and Maxwell, Virginia Giuffre, has said that she performed sexual acts on separate occasions with Dershowitz and with Prince Andrew, on Epstein’s orders. (She has leveled the same charge against former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson (D) and others.) All the men have denied her allegations — although in the prince’s case, a televised denial went so poorly that he was stripped of his official duties after the interview aired.