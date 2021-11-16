Only three look like real possibilities to take that position: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. All have been supportive of abortion restrictions, but all have also shown themselves to be sensitive to the charge that the court acts out of a political agenda. Roberts and Kavanaugh in particular are known as savvy political operators. For them it may be not just a question of what would harm the court’s legitimacy — its approval ratings have plunged lately — but what would harm the political interests of the Republican Party.