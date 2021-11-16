During the signing ceremony, Biden declared: “My fellow Americans, today I want you to know, we hear you, and we see you. The bill I’m about to sign into law is proof that, despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results.”
Biden’s determination to make this a bipartisan bill did not earn him any Brownie points with the MAGA base or its elected leaders, but it arguably supplied Biden with some much-needed armor to fend off attacks.
Biden is too old and too feeble, say his opponents. His desire for bipartisanship is a naive hindrance to a larger agenda, say progressives. He didn’t pass the things he ran on, says the media. He’s too invested in the progressive wish list, say centrist Democrats. He did not move the ball on green energy, say environmental activists.
In fact, Biden spent months working the phones, meeting with lawmakers and getting into the weeds to pass a bill that meets both progressive demands and pleases business interests. He found the sweet spot between Republicans and centrist Democrats nervous about the cost and progressives who saw an opportunity to achieve progress on climate change.
On the green energy front, the Energy Department outlines major investments: “an additional $1.5 billion for clean hydrogen manufacturing and advancing recycling RD&D”; a $750 million grant program for “advanced energy technology manufacturing projects in coal communities”; and an expanded loan program to “invest in manufacturing zero-carbon technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, trains, aircraft, and marine transportation.” The bill also includes weatherizing assistance to making schools more energy efficient, upgrades to the power grid and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations.
This success provides several lessons: First, ignore media predictions of gloom and total lack of appreciation for the legislative dealmaking progress.
Second, Biden’s success rests on his ability to provide a simple message that surrogates can reiterate over weeks and days: Infrastructure investments will create jobs and make us more competitive. “America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better” might have been the most succinct and effective lines Biden has delivered since the campaign.
Third, when their initiatives are lodged within legislation that has overall appeal, progressives can make more headway on their goals.
Fourth, combining jobs with a message of economic competitiveness can counteract right-wing attacks about Democrats’ leftward lurch. Sure, the unhinged right wing will call this infrastructure bill “socialism,” but that sounds nuts. Republicans’ eagerness to change the subject suggests that Democrats have the upper hand.
Biden needed a victory, and he got it. He defied critics, including the media, and turned out a truly popular, major piece of legislation. Unfortunately, the reconciliation package does not enjoy many of the advantages of the bipartisan, pro-American capitalism bill he just signed. And therein lies Biden’s ongoing struggle to pass the remainder of his economic agenda.