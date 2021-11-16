Murkowski’s path to victory goes something like this: Tshibaka earns the 30 to 40 percent of Alaskans who are dead-set against Murkowski’s reelection but falls short of the majority. Murkwoski, meanwhile, reassembles the centrist coalition that has propelled her to victory in the past. She can lose up to 80 percent of the Republican vote and still win if she can get independents and Democrats to back her again. That gets Murkowski within striking distance, or perhaps with a small lead if she can claw back moderate Republicans who are currently unhappy with her. She can then argue that Democrats should back her over the Trump-endorsed, ultra-conservative Tshibaka when they rank candidates. She would then return to the Senate as a Republican, backed mostly by Democrats and independents.