Golf is unquestionably an important symbol of Arizona tourism. It contributes more than $4.6 billion to the state’s economy. But then there’s this: The 219 golf courses in Arizona draw about half of their water from the aquifer and another 15 percent from the depleted Colorado River, for a daily average use of 450,000 gallons per course, according to an analysis of state records by the Arizona Republic. In other words, each course uses enough water daily to supply the needs of about 3,100 state residents.