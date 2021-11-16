Society, Baldwin noted, often seeks an educated populace but proves resistant to the changes the educated might seek. “You must understand,” he warned, “that in the attempt to correct so many generations of bad faith and cruelty, when it is operating not only in the classroom but in society, you will meet the most fantastic, the most brutal, and the most determined resistance. There is no point in pretending that this won’t happen.”
Nearly six decades on, it was Baldwin I thought of when I learned that the school board in Spotsylvania County, Va. — where I am a parent and a teacher — had ordered that certain books it deemed objectionable be removed from school library shelves. In this case, the books included those exploring LGBTQ themes and containing what some parents and school board members have called “sexually explicit” material. One singled out, “33 Snowfish,” about teenage runaways cruelly exploited by adults, is a critically acclaimed young-adult novel recommended for readers age 15 and older.
Baldwin spoke to a particular moment in U.S. history. The Birmingham church bombing had recently occurred, taking the lives of four girls. Today, people like me are teaching against a backdrop of racial and political discord and evolving LGBTQ discrimination. We’re also dealing with the learning and social fallout experienced by children because of the covid-19 pandemic.
To do our jobs, we need more resources — more books — through which to connect with students who are living through trauma, discrimination, love and joy, and navigating the precarious line between childhood and adulthood.
The current arguments over school curriculums are part of a broader movement gathering to whitewash education. Many parents claim they want a “real history” to be taught — yet what they’re asking for is literature and history that omits uncomfortable realities. They want “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” without “The New Jim Crow,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” without “All American Boys,” “Little Women” without “The Handmaid’s Tale” — just a touch of unpleasantness, no real talk about race, identity or sexuality.
But history doesn’t work in segmented ways. The political, social and cultural issues that plagued those who came before us haunt us now. And for many of our students, these ghosts are in the flesh.
As a parent, I’m trying to find the words to tell my daughter that her school board representatives want books featuring LGBTQ youth removed. Her queer identity has been deemed so threatening that fiction depicting children like her is unsafe to keep on school shelves. Two Spotsylvania County school board members went so far as to say such books should be burned. What message does this send my daughter? She is not worthy of the shelves — only of the flames.
As a teacher, I know that books become a medium to help children navigate extremes. Words hold the power to comfort and connect, to encourage change and growth. Books help readers feel less alone. When the Spotsylvania school board decides my students’ experiences aren’t worthy of the shelves, this sends a message that their words, their lives, aren’t worthy of the page.
Authoritarianism doesn’t start with book burning; it starts with silence. The school racial equity council I once participated on has dissolved. The professional development many teachers sought to address trauma and incorporate social-emotional learning as we returned to in-person classrooms after a tumultuous year never materialized. Many teachers have been counseled to stay silent on protests and violence.
Meanwhile, the shouting of parents seeking to ban books and “take back education” has grown louder. Politicians with no experience in education speak louder still, violating decorum and procedure. The vitriol aimed at teachers is palpable. I feel it as I type.
Yes, parents play a crucial role in navigating children through crises. But teachers play an additional, important role. Supported, we can provide the tools to allow students to find their footing — and to graduate with the literacy skills they need to navigate an evolving world and workforce.
Yet here, as Baldwin noted, is the paradox. Much of society doesn’t want the product of education: thinking individuals capable of pursuing social change. Prepare the nation’s children for the world, teachers are told. But do not speak of the world we live in; it is not your place.
Thus educators find themselves at an impasse, tasked by society to teach to each child’s unique needs, while much of that same society seeks conformity, compliance and stagnation.
So here we are, in 2021, still fighting as the flames gather. My fellow teachers: We must go for broke.