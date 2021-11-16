My American friends will probably be surprised to hear this, but Fox News gives me hope for democracy — in Turkey, that is. Yes, Turkey is going through a dark period of illiberalism; its democracy erodes on an almost daily basis and many in the West have written it off. Biden will not invite Erdogan to his summit for democracy in December, and one can hardly blame him. But if you look closely, there are little rays of democratic light everywhere in Turkey. It is perhaps strange that one of the brightest is Fox in Turkey, but it is welcome nonetheless.