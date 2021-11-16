Mr. Wins, a VMI graduate and the first African American named to lead the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, made that vow in the aftermath of reporting by The Post’s Ian Shapira detailing an on-campus culture of barely concealed animus toward women and cadets of color. Those attitudes were on lurid display in regular racist, sexist and misogynist postings on Jodel, an anonymous social media app widely used at the college. Disparate treatment and discrimination had become accepted norms on the Shenandoah Valley campus.
To his credit, Mr. Wins has been proactive in addressing the problems laid out in an independent report last spring, commissioned by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), himself a 1981 VMI graduate, and other top state officials following the articles in The Post. The report concluded VMI needed robust reforms to address an “overall racist and sexist culture.”
Under Mr. Wins’s leadership, the school — which admitted women and cadets of color later than did most other formerly all-White, all-male colleges, and with more controversy — has swept away much of its most prominent Confederate iconography; beefed up racial sensitivity training for cadets, faculty and staff; and made strides to promote diversity and inclusion, including by planning more muscular recruitment of minority applicants. In May, VMI announced the hiring of its first chief diversity officer, a senior Black female administrator who reports directly to Mr. Wins. Those are important moves to clean up a legacy of bigotry. Mr. Northam, in a speech Monday at the college hailing its new commitment to diversity, correctly said reforms must continue for VMI to succeed.
Mr. Youngkin made coded appeals to White resentment a feature of his campaign, in part by attacking critical race theory despite paltry evidence that it has influenced classroom instruction in the state’s K-12 public schools. Last spring, he suggested Mr. Northam, a Democrat, had acted in haste by pressing reforms on VMI and said he would solicit the views of alumni and cadets on “how best to reestablish the great reputation of VMI.”
In fact, the independent report, by the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, systematically surveyed VMI cadets, alumni and others in the college’s community, and laid out a comprehensive blueprint for moving forward. Mr. Youngkin should not impede that plan — for instance, by appointing members of the college’s Board of Visitors who would undermine reforms. Better to respect progress at VMI that is long overdue and already underway.