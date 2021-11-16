Under Mr. Wins’s leadership, the school — which admitted women and cadets of color later than did most other formerly all-White, all-male colleges, and with more controversy — has swept away much of its most prominent Confederate iconography; beefed up racial sensitivity training for cadets, faculty and staff; and made strides to promote diversity and inclusion, including by planning more muscular recruitment of minority applicants. In May, VMI announced the hiring of its first chief diversity officer, a senior Black female administrator who reports directly to Mr. Wins. Those are important moves to clean up a legacy of bigotry. Mr. Northam, in a speech Monday at the college hailing its new commitment to diversity, correctly said reforms must continue for VMI to succeed.