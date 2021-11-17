I don’t think Gough’s objection is about me or any of the other clergy who have been at this trial; rather, it cuts to the heart of a dangerous mind-set in our society. However much we may want to believe that racism is the ignorance of a bygone era, perpetuated only by the few who say the “n-word" or maintain hatred toward others, white supremacy has always been an unjust order that people either consider it their duty to defend or dismantle.